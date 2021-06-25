Virat Kohli shares ‘motivational’ post after India’s loss against New Zealand in WTC final

A day after losing the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, Indian captain Virat Kohli took to social media to share a motivational message for Team India.

On the last day of the WTC final, New Zealand bundled out India for 170 and got the target of 139 runs to win the summit clash. While chasing, the Black Caps lost both the openers Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19), but the experienced pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stayed till the end to finish the game with eight wickets in hand.

Leading his team from the front, Williamson anchored New Zealand’s second innings along with experienced candidate Taylor. While the skipper played an unbeaten knock of 52. Senior lad Taylor remained not-out on 43 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the only Indian bowler to take wickets in the fourth essay. He sent back both Kiwi openers to become the highest wicket-taker in WTC 2019-21 cycle.

Kohli posted a team huddle photo from the match, terming them as ‘family’. The 30-year-old also added a heart emoji before mentioning that the boys move ahead together from here.

“This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER (Blue heart emoji) (Flag of India symbol),” Kohli wrote on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

“Big things don’t come easy”: Ravi Shastri explains India’s defeat

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also shared his views on social media. He congratulated New Zealand and explained why the Kiwis emerged as winners in the epic contest.

Shastri termed Black Caps as the deserving winner, saying the better team won in the challenging conditions. He congratulated New Zealand, admitting that he ‘respects’ the Williamson-led side.

“Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don’t come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect,” Shastri tweeted.