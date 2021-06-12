Virender Sehwag picks his ideal bowling combination for Team India ahead of the WTC final

Cricket fans have their eyes on the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played between India and New Zealand starting from June 18 in Southampton.

While India recently played an intra-squad game to prepare for the summit clash, New Zealand are battling it out against England in a two-match Test series.

While some cricketing experts have predicted which side could be better adjusted to the United Kingdom (UK) conditions, others have figured various possible combinations for Team India ahead of the marquee event.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag joined the bandwagon when he suggested the bowling concoction to Virat Kohli & Co.

According to Sehwag, two spinners and three pacers should be the ideal pick for the playing XI since when the pitch turns dry, the tweakers can save the day for their side.

“I don’t how the wicket would look like on June 18th but one thing I have always believed is that you need to play to your strengths. If India can play with five specialist bowlers that will be great thing because I still believe that two spinners will come into effect on fourth and fifth day,” the 42-year-old told PTI, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The cricketer turned commentator also explained that India doesn’t need a sixth specialist batter since both spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin can also prove their mettle with the bat when needed.

“Two spinners will be good for India because both Ashwin and Jadeja are capable all-rounders. That also adds depth to your batting. You don’t need a sixth batsman with both of them around,” Sehwag concluded.

