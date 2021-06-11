Virender Sehwag reveals how watching Sachin Tendulkar bat on television helped him

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is valued for his opinions on the game throughout the world. Sehwag is usually invited to cricket shows and podcasts to express his views on the current lot of players.

The Najafgarh-born is one of the few batters to smash two triple centuries in his Test career. The right-hander amassed over 8,500 runs in 104 contests of the game’s longest format laced with 23 centuries and 32 fifties. He was one of the few players to excel in the red cherry encounters with an explosive style that instilled fear in his opponents’ minds.

Sehwag recently revealed that he learned straight drive by watching his idol Sachin Tendulkar on television.

“I started seeing cricket on television during the 1992 World Cup and by looking on television, I tried to learn the straight drive of Sachin Tendulkar,” Sehwag stated during the launch of a mobile app.

The cricketer-turned commentator further pointed out that there were not many resources to learn from during his days else, he would have made his debut earlier.

“Today, there are videos available on the internet about all things cricket to learn for the younger people. Maybe if I had those facilities in my day, I would have learned things faster and possibly had played for the Indian team at a younger age,” he added.

Sehwag also recalled the phase when every critic had criticized him for his lack of foot movement, but it were only Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikkanth who helped him with their precious advice.

“Everyone said I need to improve my foot movement but nobody had the answers how. But by the advice of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth to stand on middle-off instead of leg stump helped me a lot, “ Sehwag concluded.