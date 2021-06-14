Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls Michael Vaughan after England’s series loss to New Zealand

New Zealand won the recently concluded two-match series against England by a margin of 1-0. The visitors performed in all three departments- batting, bowling and fielding. Though six changes were made to the Black Caps’ playing XI in the second game, they emerged victorious, baffling the opposition. Thus, NZ won their first-ever series in England after 22 years.

Taking cognizance of the same, former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded the Kiwis for their spectacular show on all fronts.

“NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ,” Vaughan tweeted.

NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2021

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who is already famous on social media for his hilarious banters, made an overtly savage comment to troll Vaughan, which had the netizens joining the mirth. Jaffer used a dialogue from the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Welcome’.

“Tera kaam ho gaya tu ja (your work is over you go),” Jaffer quipped.

The sly dig won hearts on the internet as it received over 1,400 retweets and 17,000 likes within a few hours.

Meanwhile, Vaughan was unhappy with the tactics used by incumbent England skipper Joe Root after their embarrassing loss. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Three Lions should have picked an additional spinner to give the much-needed breaks to their seamers.

“You actually end up bowling your seamers more in a four-man seam attack each than with three seamers and the spinner – so if they had picked Jack Leach, Joe Root could have also kept his seamers fresher. I hope England do not make the same mistake against India,” Vaughan told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, NZ are on cloud nine and are preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India starting from June 18.