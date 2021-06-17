Wasim Jaffer names his playing XI for India in the WTC final

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been in the news for his witty comments. Jaffer doesn’t spare any chance to troll those who favour the opponents when India has a clash with other cricketing nations.

These days, the talk of the town is the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India will square off with New Zealand at Southampton from Friday, and fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the summit clash.

Cricket experts are predicting their playing XI for Team India for the marquee event. Jaffer, too joined the bandwagon when he tweeted the names of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises of the cricketers rather than directly picking his players for the grand contest.

My India XI:

1- MI

2- KKR

3- CSK

4- RCB

5- DC

6- DC

7- CSK

8- DC

9- DC

10- PBKS

11- MI

Watch me decode this + thoughts on Southampton pitch + Potential weakness in NZ in this video here which also has a surprise guest😉https://t.co/trEVUgCAqx

#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XH0mKhbNnl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2021

The 43-year-old then debuted on Youtube to decode his Twitter post and divulged his final team.

Jaffer selected veteran opener Rohit Sharma, to face the first ball with youngster Shubman Gill at the other end. The Mumbai-born then went with the usual choices of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant for the succeeding positions.

Jaffer picked two spinners Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin and reasoned that the ball might turn on Day 4 and Day 5.

“I would definitely think about playing two spinners because both of them can bat so Jadeja will come at 7 and Ashwin at 8 and both have got Test hundreds. So you have that liberty of playing an off-spinner and a left-arm spinner. The ball will spin on the fourth and fifth day and these guys will come in handy,” Jaffer opined on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Jaffer preferred the experienced pacer, Ishant Sharma over young gun Mohammad Siraj, whereas Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami made it to his roster.

Talking about head coach Ravi Shastri and Kohli’s aggressive mindset, Jaffer adumbrated that India might go with five bowlers.

“Knowing Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, they always go with an aggressive mindset, with the thinking of winning the Test, I am sure they will go with five bowlers,” he concluded.