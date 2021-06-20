Wasim Jaffer shares a hilarious meme to describe Indian batters’ struggle against swing in WTC final

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is largely famous for his amusing and rib-tickling responses on social media. By and large, the Mumbaikar provides a dose of entertainment to his fans with some hilarious tweets.

Once again, Jaffer gave a sight of his special sense of humour when he shared a funny meme to describe Indian batsmen’s performance on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The third day began half an hour late due to bad light and wet outfield. New Zealand fast bowlers displayed tremendous bowling and dominated the proceedings right from the word go. India lost all the remaining seven wickets before tea as the Blackcaps managed to bundle them out for just 217 runs.

“Indian batsmen this morning,” Jaffer captioned his meme on Sunday.

Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson made the most impact as he went on to take the fifth five-wicket haul of his relatively short yet impressive Test career. Jamieson dismissed the likes of Rohit Sharma (34), Virat Kohli (44), Rishabh Pant (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (0).

With a fifer, Jamieson set a new record for the most five-wicket hauls in the WTC, beating some well-known names like Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon. While the New Zealander has taken the fifth fifer in his 8th match, Ashwin and Lyon have four five-wicket hauls to their names in 14 matches.

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was their top run-getter in the first innings, scoring 49 runs from 117 deliveries. Kohli was the only other batsman to cross the 40-run mark. The Indian skipper couldn’t add a single run to his overnight score of 44 runs on Day 2.

Apart from Jamieson, Trent Boult (2/47) and Neil Wagner (2/40) bagged two wickets apiece.