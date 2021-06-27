WATCH: Binura Fernando collides with Dawid Malan during the third ENG vs SL T20I

England completely outplayed Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20I series. The hosts won the third T20I in Southampton by 89 runs to complete the 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka.

During the match, one moment captured everyone’s attention when Binura Fernando and Dawid Malan got involved in a nasty collision.

It happened in the second over of England’s innings when Jonny Bairstow tapped the ball and ran for a quick single. Malan was at the non-striker’s end, and he responded to Bairstow’s call. In the meanwhile, Fernando stormed towards the ball to collect it. However, in an attempt to gather the white leather, Fernando collided with Malan, who was running in full speed towards the striker’s end.

The single-run was completed successfully, but both players stayed on the ground for a while due to the massive crash. The other players went quickly to check them. The reliving thing for both teams was that the duo managed to get away from a serious injury.

Here is the video:

Who's up for a bit of Ice Hockey? Watch the collision between Malan and Fernando and other highlights on the BBC Sport app. 📱https://t.co/zPB4I9L4v7#bbccricket #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/DSxibO3nAu — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 26, 2021

Malan’s scintillating batting steers England to victory in the third T20I

In the third and final T20I, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the decision went horribly wrong as the home team managed to put a mammoth 180 runs on the scoreboard with a loss of 6 wickets.

The opening pair of Bairstow and Malan punished Lankan bowlers by smashing boundaries at all corners of the Rose Bowl stadium. The duo added 105 runs in 11.4 overs before Isuru Udana cleaned up Bairstow. He made 51 from 43 deliveries, including five fours and a six.

Similarly, Malan scored 76 runs off 48 balls, with the help of nine boundaries, including four maximums.

Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowler for Sri Lanka. He bagged a four-wicket haul for just 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

In response, England bundled out the visitors for just 91 runs, winning the contest by 89 runs. David Willey and Sam Curran bowled outstandingly well and shared five wickets between them. While Willey picked up three scalps for 27 runs in his quota of 4 overs, Curran earned a couple of wickets for 14 runs from 4 overs.

Tailender Fernando was the highest scorer for the touring party. He made 20 runs off 14 balls with the help of one four and a six.