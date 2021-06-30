WATCH: England cricketers celebrate as their nation’s football team defeats Germany in EURO 2020

England defeated Germany 2-0 in the Round of 16 stage on Tuesday during the Euro 2020 that is currently underway. It was the first time in five and a half decades that the English side has managed to beat the mighty Germans in a football knockout clash. The players who scored the two goals were Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

With this win, England have reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship. England will now clash with Ukraine in Glasgow next week..

The official Twitter handle of England Cricket posted a video of their team rejoicing and celebrating the historic victory. The players were seen jumping and hugging each other. Moeen ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow could be seen rollicking after the win.

“GET IN @England!!! #Euro2020 #ItsComingHome,” the ECB tweeted.

Here is the video:-

Meanwhile, the England cricket team were also not far behind their exploits on the field when they trumped Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first ODI at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Put in to bat first, Sri Lanka were all bundled out for a paltry 185 as Chris Woakes and David Willey barraged the opponent’s batting line-up.

In response, Joe Root registered a match-winning 79 off 87 balls in his ODI comeback as the Three Lions chased the target with 15.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, England had whitewashed Sri Lanka during the three-match T20I series.

After the Sri Lanka series, Eoin Morgan & Co. would compete with Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is, following which the hosts will play a five-Test match series against India.