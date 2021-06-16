WATCH: England skipper Heather Knight practices coin toss before the Test match against India Women

India Women’s team started their one-off Test campaign against England at Bristol County Ground on Wednesday.

India are playing a red ball match after a gap of seven years against England. In their last Test encounter against England, India emerged victorious by six wickets at Wormsley in 2014.

Veterans players like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have shown their cricketing abilities for over two decades, have only played ten contests of the longest format so far.

On Tuesday, England skipper Heather Knight was getting ready for the Test and even practised the coin toss alone.

England bowler Kate Cross gave an insight into Knight’s preparation, and a video was posted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their official Twitter handle.

“Preparation is key,” the ECB tweeted.

Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, Knight’s hard work paid off when she won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Winfield Hill and Tammy Beaumont put up a sturdy 69 runs stand before Hill was dismissed off an outswinger by Pooja Vastrakar. Hill was caught behind the stumps by wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia.

The English star smashed a 63-ball 35 laced with four fours and two towering sixes, whereas it was the Pooja’s maiden Test wicket.

As per the last updates, Beaumont was cruising towards her half-century and has made 44 runs as pacer Jhulan was brought back into the attack by Mithali to restrict the well-set batter.

Knight came in her usual position after the fall of a wicket and was keen on playing the anchor role. England Women were stationed at 84/1 at the end of 26 overs during the first session of Day 1.