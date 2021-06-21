WATCH- Josh Inglis plays a reverse scoop against Nathan Buck during T20 Blast 2021

Leicestershire squared off against Northamptonshire at the County Ground in Northampton during the 48th match of the T20 Blast 2021.

Opting to bat first, Leicestershire openers Josh Inglis and Scott Steel put up a paltry 32 run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Tom Taylor.

The next batter Arron Lilley played second fiddle as Inglis meandered his way out of the strategies adopted by Dam Rossington & Co. and smashed the ball all around the park.

Unfortunately, Lilly departed for a well made 29-ball 44 laced with three boundaries and as many sixes. Leicestershire skipper Colin Ackermann then came in and rotated as much strike as possible to let the in-form Inglis face the major chunk of deliveries.

Inglis bludgeoned the opponents and played an exuberant inning by combining innovative and orthodox strokes. The Australian cricketer played one such peculiar shot in the sixteenth over against pacer Nathan Buck.

Inglis got into position to scoop a ball over short fine leg as Buck pitched the delivery wide outside off-stump. Taking cognizance of the same, Inglish reverse scoop to ladle the white leather to the third man fence.

The official handle of Leicestershire Foxes posted the ingenious shot on Twitter.

Here is the video:

We're just going to leave this unbelievable piece of 𝓶𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓬 from Josh here overnight 👍 🦊 #runningfoxes | #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/hWev1lfwhg — Leicestershire Foxes 🦊 (@leicsccc) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Leicestershire posted a mammoth 200/2 on board in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Northamptonshire could only muster 166/7 in their innings and lost the encounter by 34 runs.

Inglis recorded his career-best score of 103 in the shortest format of the game, and his side registered their maiden victory of the T20 Blast. The 26-year-old was also given the ‘Player of the Match’ for his heroic exploits.