WATCH: Keshav Maharaj’s sensational hat-trick against West Indies in 2nd Test

  • Keshav Maharaj bagged his first hat-trick in Test cricket on Monday.

  • Maharaj is only the second South African to take a hat-trick in the red-ball format.

Keshav Maharaj hat-trick (Pic Source: Twitter)
On Monday, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj scripted history as he bagged a hat-trick in the second and final Test against West Indies at Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Maharaj’s phenomenal effort with the ball also handed a magnificent 158-run win to his team to capture the two-match series 2-0.

With this outstanding feat, Maharaj became only the second South African bowler and the first Proteas spinner in more than 60 years to take a hat-trick in the longest format. The right-arm spinner recorded history in the 37th over after he dismissed Kieron Powell (51), who Anrich Nortje caught at deep midwicket.

Afterwards, Maharaj picked up the prized scalp of former Windies captain Jason Holder (0), who gave a simple catch to Keegan Petersen at forward short leg. Then, Joshua Da Silva (0) tickled down the leg side on the very next ball, and Wiaan Mulder caught a blinder to allow Maharaj to go in the record books.

Here is the video:

It was his worst ball: Mark Boucher on Maharaj’s hat-trick delivery

After the incredible performance by Maharaj, South Africa’s coach Mark Boucher jokingly said that it was probably his worst ball that got him the hat-trick before singing praise for the left-arm spinner. Boucher asserted that Maharaj has worked really hard to develop good skills.

“I felt for Da Silva coming in. He wasn’t expecting to come out, and it was probably Kesh’s worst ball of the lot,” Boucher said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“Kesh has put so much hard work into his action and his skill work. He is bowling closer to the stumps and attacking the stumps a lot more. It’s moments like these he will remember for the rest of his career. Coming in on the fourth day and picking up a five-for as a spinner is something you want to do, especially in the last innings. He will enjoy this one and take a lot of confidence going forward,” added Boucher.

