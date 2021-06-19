WATCH: Neil Wagner breaks the soft protection of Cheteshwar Pujara’s helmet with a nasty bouncer

  • Cheteshwar Pujara gets hit on the helmet as he handles Neil Wagner's bouncer barrage.

  • Pujara played 35 dot balls before getting off the mark.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Neil Wagner (Pic Source: Twitter)
On Day 2 of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, the soft protection of Cheteshwar Pujara’s helmet flew off as he tried to counter a vicious bouncer from Neil Wagner.

The Kiwi pacer soon went up to Pujara to check on him as Team India’s physio also rushed out in the middle.

Pujara played 35 dot balls before opening his account with a boundary, but his third wicket partnership with India skipper Virat Kohli did not last long.

In the 41st over, Trent Boult trapped Pujara right infront of the wickets and the latter had to depart after scoring just 8 runs off 54 deliveries.

India were reeling at 88/3 in the post-lunch session of the final Test.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) gave their side a decent start as Kohli’s men were 62 without loss in 20 overs. Rohit, however, fell prey to Kylie Jamieson in the 21st over while Gill followed him four overs later, edging one from Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

The first day of the summit clash was called off due to rain on Friday. India didn’t change their playing XI, accommodating two spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

New Zealand, on the other hand, decided to play with four seamers and one-fast bowling all-rounder.

