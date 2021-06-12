WATCH: Rishabh Pant hits a towering six during an intra-squad practice game in Southampton

Team India is currently in England preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by the five-match Test series against the hosts.

Considering it’s an almost four months-long tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have allowed the cricketers to take their families and close ones along with them.

Various Indian players – Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul , Jasprit Bumrah – have been sharing images from the picturesque Southampton and updating their fans about their campaign.

The BCCI also shared a video recently featuring the contingent and their travel expedition vlog on Twitter so that the social media users could have a glimpse of their journey.

India contested an intra-squad encounter to adjust to the conditions and put their skills to the test to prepare for the grand event. The BCCI chronicled the friendly game in a video format and uploaded it on Twitter on Saturday.

The snippet featured the whole team warming up with their running exercise post, which Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli batted against the likes of Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Ravichandran Ashwin also put his tweakers and stock deliveries to use as the batsmen tried to read the surface.

The opening day ended with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant dancing down the track nonchalantly and lofted the ball for a towering six.

Although India’s apex body didn’t reveal the final scorecard, it seemed that Pant had a wonderful day as he lifted his bat in the end.

“A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of the #WTC21 Final,” the BCCI tweeted.

Here’s the video:

A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final 💪 pic.twitter.com/TFb06126fr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Kiwis are also getting accustomed to the conditions in England by playing a two-match Test series against the Three Lions before the start of the WTC final.