ENG vs NZ: Devon Conway, Will Young keep England at bay on Day 2 of Edgbaston Test

In response to England’s 303, New Zealand lost the opener and stand-in captain Tom Latham early when English pacer Stuart Broad send him back in the hut in the sixth over on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.

However, the Kiwis fought back as a relatively inexperienced pair of Devon Conway and Will Young steadied the ship and formed a crucial partnership against a quality attack of England consists of world-class bowlers like Broad and James Anderson.

Conway, who smashed a double century in the series opener, missed out on hitting another hundred after he was dismissed for 80 runs. The left-handed batsman smashed 12 boundaries during his knock and added 122 runs for the second wicket with Young.

Young, who replaced Kane Williamson in the match, went on to frustrate the English bowling attack. He exhibited remarkable patience and was inching towards his maiden century in the longest format. But Young couldn’t reach the triple-figure mark as he became Dan Lawrence‘s first test wicket in the final over of the day. The 28-year-old scored 82 runs from 204 deliveries, including 11 boundaries.

Before being dismissed, Young added 92-runs for the third wicket with veteran Ross Taylor, who stayed unbeaten on 46 when the umpires announced the stumps. Riding on the half-centuries from Conway and Young, New Zealand finished the second day on 229/3. The visitors are still 74 runs behind England’s first innings score.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

It's a reunion for Olly Stone and Devon Conway – last on a cricket field together five years ago as team-mates playing for Vauxhall Mallards v Frinton-on-Sea in the East Anglian Premier League — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) June 11, 2021

Devon Conway at Lord's against pace bowling: Outside Edges – 1

Inside Edges – 25 Broad has already found his inside edge once this innings.#ENGvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 11, 2021

Devon Conway’s technique is excellent & his recent record across formats is superb – but jeez, he looks so at home at this level. Labuschagne 2019 Ashes vibes. #ENGvNZ — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 11, 2021

New Zealand are 260 runs behind after dismissing England for 303 in their first innings.

LIVE Score: https://t.co/tLYzjangJg pic.twitter.com/Y5zhY6evrT — Cricket Times (@CricketTimesHQ) June 11, 2021

Ross Taylor tucks one round the corner and the 200 comes up! Will Young 71* Ross Taylor 28* currently with a 63 run partnership. 200-2 and the team now 103 runs behind. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @sparknzsport. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/IFSDQOw09C #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/ZTFsJNzypO — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 11, 2021

I like how Taylor has scrapped in this innings. He's looked awful at times, but he's still there, batting New Zealand into a position of strength. A lesson in there for some of England's batsmen. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 11, 2021

Kiwis building up strong reply to Eng score. Run rate unexciting but intent to take 1st innings lead evident. Conway turning out to be quite a star! Meanwhile Eng bowlers, including record breaking Anderson have task cut out. Why no specialist spinner included still surprises me! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 11, 2021

Devon Conway has prepared for English conditions by working tireless on his front foot game. He sets up for the full ball. Few months ago vs Australia, he wasn't as dominant coming forward. Great preperation and planning. #ENGvNZ — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) June 11, 2021