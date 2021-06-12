ENG vs NZ: Devon Conway, Will Young keep England at bay on Day 2 of Edgbaston Test

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • New Zealand finished Day 2 of the second Test against England on 229/3.

  • Devon Conway and Will Young scored tremendous half-centuries.

ENG vs NZ: Devon Conway, Will Young keep England at bay on Day 2 of Edgbaston Test
Devon Conway, Will Young (Image Source: @ICC)
Advertisement

In response to England’s 303, New Zealand lost the opener and stand-in captain Tom Latham early when English pacer Stuart Broad send him back in the hut in the sixth over on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.

However, the Kiwis fought back as a relatively inexperienced pair of Devon Conway and Will Young steadied the ship and formed a crucial partnership against a quality attack of England consists of world-class bowlers like Broad and James Anderson.

Conway, who smashed a double century in the series opener, missed out on hitting another hundred after he was dismissed for 80 runs. The left-handed batsman smashed 12 boundaries during his knock and added 122 runs for the second wicket with Young.

Young, who replaced Kane Williamson in the match, went on to frustrate the English bowling attack. He exhibited remarkable patience and was inching towards his maiden century in the longest format. But Young couldn’t reach the triple-figure mark as he became Dan Lawrences first test wicket in the final over of the day. The 28-year-old scored 82 runs from 204 deliveries, including 11 boundaries.

Before being dismissed, Young added 92-runs for the third wicket with veteran Ross Taylor, who stayed unbeaten on 46 when the umpires announced the stumps. Riding on the half-centuries from Conway and Young, New Zealand finished the second day on 229/3. The visitors are still 74 runs behind England’s first innings score.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: New Zealand, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
AKSHAT GAUR
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.
Advertisement