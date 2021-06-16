WATCH: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi engage in a heated exchange during a PSL 2021 match

In the 23rd match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and young fast bowler Shaheen Afridi got involved in a heated exchange.

The incident took place during the penultimate over of Gladiators’ innings when Shaheen bowled a quick bouncer, which struck Sarfaraz’s helmet, and the batter took a single. Afterwards, both the players charged towards each other and started a verbal exchange.

Before things could heat up, Qalandars’ senior player Mohammad Hafeez intervened and ended the altercation.

Here is the video:

Shinwari, Khurram help Gladiators to win the contest

After being asked to bat first in the match, Gladiators put 158/5 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Jake Weatherald played an impressive knock of 48 runs from 41 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Sarfaraz and Azam Khan were other major contributors, making 34 and 33 runs to help their side post a competitive total.

In response, Qalandars could only manage to reach 140 before being bundled out in 18 overs. Tim David top-scored with 46 off 27 balls, including three sixes.

Usman Shinwari and Khurram Shahzad were the pick of the bowlers for Gladiators. While Shinwari bagged three scalps for 32 in his quota of 4 overs, Khurram also earned a three-wicket haul for just 14 runs from three overs.

Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz were the other bowlers who contributed by picking up two wickets each.