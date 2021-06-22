Stuart MacGill clears air on helping his girlfriend’s brother meet a drug dealer

Former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill has opened on his kidnapping, which happened earlier this year.

MacGill was abducted from near his home in Sydney and stripped, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint before being left without any ransom.

The police took quick action and arrested the four accused, out of which one of them turned out to be the ex-Australian star’s girlfriend’s brother, Marino Sotiropoulos.

Sotiropoulos is the sibling of Maria O’Meagher, who is currently in a relationship with MacGill.

It was later revealed that MacGill had introduced Sotiropoulos to a drug dealer, identified by the police as Sonny.

Talking about the incident, MacGill cleared the air over his girlfriend Maria’s involvement in the horrific instance. MacGill stated that he and his lady love were innocent.

“I know that I have done nothing wrong, Maria has done nothing wrong. If people choose to think something contrary to what’s been presented by both myself and the police, then that’s up to them,” MacGill told Channel Nine on Monday.

The 50-year-old further added that he assisted people in getting acquainted, which used to add to the charm of his restaurant. Hence, helping Sotiropoulos meet Sonny was nothing unusual.

“We consider ourselves to be the innocent parties in this one. Part of hospitality is making sure the room works. We introduce people to other people all the time. We introduce people to other people as a matter of building, generating a bit of heat around the venue and that’s pretty much all you need to know,” he said.

The restaurant had shut down this month, and the former leggie shared that he and Maria also didn’t have a clue of what was happening.

“It’s hurt my family, and I know that a lot of people don’t really know what’s going on. But I can put both of us in the same boat too. We don’t know what’s going on,” MacGill concluded.