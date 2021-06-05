West Indies announces 17-man provisional squad for Test series against South Africa

On Friday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 17-man provisional squad for the upcoming home Test series against South Africa. The squad is expected to be cut down to 13-members on Monday (June 7).

Aspiring fast bowler Jayden Seales from Trinidad and Tobago has been picked in the provisional outfit. Seales grabbed the attention during the 2020 U-19 World Cup, where he bagged 10 wickets from six matches at a brilliant economy rate of 3.89.

The Trinidadian has so far played one First Class, three List A, and six T20 games, taking 1, 4 and 8 wickets, respectively.

Four young speedsters, Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith, have been included as net bowlers to assist the squad concerning their preparation for the series.

“The selectors have also revealed that four (4) other young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will remain in St Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations,” said CWI in a statement.

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia will host both the Test matches of the series. The first Test will be played from June 10 to 14, while the second and last match is set to take place from June 18 to 22.

Further, these are the last two games of the first cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Currently, the Windies are positioned at sixth place in WTC standings, and South Africa are placed at seventh position.

Here is the provisional squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall.