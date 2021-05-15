CWI announces home season details; South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to tour West Indies in 2021

On Friday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced a jam-packed home schedule for the 2021 season. The Windies will host South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan visits and shall play four Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 T20 Internationals (T20Is) from June 10 to August 24.

Eyeing the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is currently scheduled to be held in India in October-November 2021, the majority of games are T20Is. The attention given to the shortest format can be understood with the fact that the series against Pakistan had three Tests and as many T20Is, but CWI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) mutually decided to replace one Tests with two additional T20I games.

West Indies will start their summer against South Africa with two Tests in St Lucia followed by five T20Is in Grenada. This will be Proteas’ first bilateral tour of the Caribbean since 2010.

The series against the rainbow nation will be followed by white-ball fixtures versus Australia. The Aussies are expected to play five T20Is in St Lucia and three ODIs in Barbados. Similarly, the hosts will face Pakistan in five T20Is in Barbados, followed by two Tests in Jamaica.

“Following the successful hosting of the all-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, we are delighted to announce that we are set to welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the West Indies,” said CWI CEO Johnny Grave as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“We must thank the visiting teams for agreeing to travel at this challenging period for world cricket, and we are especially grateful to our regional Governments who are playing such a vital role in partnering with CWI to ensure that International cricket can be hosted safely”, he added.

Fixtures of West Indies men’s team for the 2021 home season:

vs South Africa

Test series:

1st Test – June 10-14, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

2nd Test – June 18-22, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

T20I series:

1st T201 – June 26, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

2nd T20I – June 27, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

3rd T20I – June 29, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

4th T20I – July 1, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

5th T20I – July 3, Grenada National Cricket Stadium

vs Australia

T20I series:

1st T20I – July 9, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

2nd T20I – July 10, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

3rd T20I – July 12, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

4th T20 – July 14, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

5th T20I – July 16, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia

ODI series:

1st ODI – July 20, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd ODI – July 22, Kensington Oval, Barbados

3rd ODI – July 24, Kensington Oval, Barbados

vs Pakistan

T20I series:

1st T20I – July 27, Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20I – July 28, Kensington Oval, Barbados

3rd T20I – July 31, Guyana National Stadium

4th T20 – August 1, Guyana National Stadium

5th T20I – August 3, Guyana National Stadium

Test series: