West Indies vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

The National Cricket Stadium at St George in Grenada is ready to host the first T20 International of the five-match T20I series between the West Indies and South Africa on Saturday (June 26).

Windies had a terrible time in the recently concluded Test series, where they were crushed by the tourists 2-0. However, compared to red-ball cricket, their T20I team is relatively strong. It’s all because of the presence of some well-known names like Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking to replicate their last performance.

Pitch report:

There is only one T20I that has been played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, between West Indies and Ireland, where the latter registered victory. It was a high-scoring affair as both teams posted over 200 runs on the scoreboard. If a similar surface is on offer, then fans may expect another high-scoring contest.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 10 | West Indies: 4 | South Africa Won: 6 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies:

Andre Russell has been recalled in the T20I set-up, and he is expected to play the series opener. Pollard will continue to lead the team with veterans like Gayle and Bravo.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair.

South Africa:

The relieving news for the visitors is that Temba Bavuma has returned to the squad after he missed out on the Test series due to hip and finger injuries. Dwaine Pretorius wasn’t picked in the T20I outfit, and Wiaan Mulder was called as his replacement.

SA XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.