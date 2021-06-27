West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Head to Head record

West Indies and South Africa will face each other in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday (June 27).

The hosts are ahead with 1-0 after winning the series opener by eight wickets on Saturday at the same venue. Evin Lewis shined with the willow, playing an explosive knock of 71 runs from 35 deliveries to help his side chase down the target of 161 in just 15 overs.

Windies will be looking to carry on with the winning momentum when they enter the ground for the second T20I.

On the other hand, South Africa shall be focusing to bounce back in the series. Rassie van der Dussen was the only positive sight for the Proteas in the first game. He scored an impressive unbeaten inning of 56 runs to assist the visitors to post a competitive total.

Pitch report:

The previous encounter showed that if batters pay sensibly, a high-scoring contest is never an impossible task at this venue. Since the Proteas would be aiming to make a comeback, fans may see another cracker of a game.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 11 | West Indies: 5 | South Africa Won: 6 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies:

The home team did pretty well in the opening game and would not be looking to change the winning combination. The likes of Lewis, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle and Fabian Allen, all impressed with their individual acts. However, West Indies shall be hoping to see Kevin Sinclair improving in the second fixture as he was way too expensive in the first game, conceding 21 runs in just 2 overs.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo.

South Africa:

Since it’s a five-match leg, it is not expected that South Africa would make any changes in the playing XI. The lower middle-order and bowlers need to perform up to the mark in order to put up a challenge against a quality T20 side like Windies.

SA XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada.