West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 2nd Test: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Head to Head record

The Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is all set to host the second and final Test of the two-match series between West Indies and South Africa, starting from Friday (June 18).

The visitors will enter the second Test with heads high as they completely dominated in the series opener, crushing Windies by an innings and 63 runs to go 1-0 up in the leg.

Proteas pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje steamrolled the hosts batting unit by bundling them out for 97 in the first innings and 162 in the second essay. Rabada picked up six wickets in the match, while Ngidi bagged five scalps. Nortje earned the maximum of seven wickets in the match.

Apart from the bowling heroics, South Africa also shined in the batting segment, with their veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock smashing a tremendous century.

The hosts will be looking for a comeback to draw the series, while the tourists shall be focusing on winning another game to register a clean sweep over West Indies.

Pitch report:

The surface at Daren Sammy Stadium should be similar to that of the first Test. Pacers will get some assistance, and spinners are also expected to leave their impact as the game progresses.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 29 | West Indies: 3 | South Africa: 19 | Draw: 7 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies:

Jayden Seales, who played after Shannon Gabriel was injured, had a memorable Test debut. Seales showed good intent and picked up three wickets. However, Nkrumah Bonner suffered a concussion after getting hit by a bouncer. He was replaced by Kieran Powell as a concussion substitute.

WI XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

South Africa:

After producing an incredible all-around effort in the first match, it’s highly unlikely that South Africa would make any changes in the winning combination.

SA XI: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton De Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj.