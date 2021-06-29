West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

West Indies will take on South Africa in the third game of the five-match T20I series at Grenada National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (June 29).

The only concern for West Indies is their shot selection that let them down during the second encounter. Nicholas Pooran has failed to impress the fans with his batting form and would try to find the difference between aggressive and assertive.

On the other hand, after winning the second T20I by 16 runs, South Africa have levelled the series 1-1. However, middle-order batting woes continue to haunt the Proteas. They have played a specialist spinner at the expense of removing their left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks.

Temba Bavuma & Co. would be looking for a lead in this one so that the West Indies are in a spot of trouble for the next two games.

Pitch report

The first two contests were also played at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The ball turned more during the second clash compared to first, and the pitch is expected to be drier in the third. The spinners might play an important role and with a quick outfield, the batters might also get the leverage of scoring high.

Head to Head record

Matches played: 12 | West Indies: 5 | South Africa Won: 7 | Tied: 0 | No result: 0

Playing Combination

The Kieron Pollard-led team might rope in Lendl Simmons to strengthen their top-order but will have to remove Andre Fletcher to do so.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy

South Africa might field the same playing XI they went with during the second contest. But in order to provide solidarity to their batting line-up, they can pick either Heinrich Klaasen or Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen/Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Prediction

Case 1:

South Africa wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 50-55

West Indies total: 165-170

Case 2:

West Indies wins the toss and bowls first

Powerplay score: 40-45

South Africa total: 160-165

The team batting second to win the match.