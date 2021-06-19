Will India make any last-minute changes to their WTC final squad? Fielding coach R Sridhar answers

The First Day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final clash between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rains. As a result, even the toss couldn’t take place, and avid lovers of the game had a disappointing time.

Though India had announced their playing XI on Thursday, fans speculated that Virat Kohli & Co. might change their squad and bring in an additional speedster considering the damp conditions at Southampton would not assist spinners.

Talking about the same, Indian fielding coach R Sridhar expressed that the currently selected cricketers could play in any weather conditions. Only if extremely necessary would the team be altered.

“I was expecting this to be the first question. The eleven that has been announced is eleven that takes conditions out of the equation. I think it’s the eleven that can play and perform on any given surface and any given weather conditions. This eleven that has been put in the park. If need be, a decision will be taken,” Sridhar said in the virtual press conference.

When asked about the loss of a day, the 50-year-old pointed out that a reserve day was in place to make up for the impairment and applauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for keeping the weather conditions of the United Kingdom (UK) in mind while scheduling the marquee event.

“It’s trial and refinement with experience that ICC has got in organising matches and they know what it is about. And we all know how the English weather is. I think they have been prudent and wise. As it is, if play starts on time, we are looking at four hours of play on the reserve day,” Sridhar concluded.

Meanwhile, India would be looking to give a tough competition to the Kiwis and avenge their previous loss to Kane Williamson & Co. during an overseas series in 2019.