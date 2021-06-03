Will Indian players’ families be allowed for the UK tour? Here is the answer

India men’s and women’s team are ready for their next international project as they have served a 14-day quarantine period in a hotel in Mumbai ahead of their big England tour. They have undergone six RT-PCR negative tests, which permits them to board the charter flight to London on Wednesday.

While the men’s side are scheduled to play the World Test Championship (WTC) final followed by five-match Test series, the women’s team will play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is in their English tour.

The relieving thing for these players is that their families and support staff of both the teams have been allowed to go together with them during the England tour. As per sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has permitted the loved ones of players on a condition that they have to spend a sizeable amount of time in a bio-secure bubble.

However, it is also revealed that BCCI office-bearers, which includes president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, will not be present for the WTC final in Southampton.

“Yes, it’s good news that players will have their families during the tour of the UK. Ditto for the women’s team, who can also have their families around. These are times when the mental well-being of players is paramount. The BCCI understands that we need our players and support staff to be in a good headspace,” the source said as quoted by The Indian Express.

“As far as I know, the ECB didn’t grant permission to them (Ganguly and Shah). Normally, administrators go before the Test match, but as per quarantine rules, since they are not playing members, they would have had to undergo hard quarantine of 10 days. The team rules wouldn’t have been applicable as far as president and secretary is concerned,” the source added.