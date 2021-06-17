WTC Final: Broadcast and live streaming details – Where to watch in India, USA, UK, Pakistan & other countries

  • Where to watch World Test Championship Final in India, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

  • The 2021 WTC Final will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson (Pic Source: Twitter)
India and New Zealand will take on each other in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 18 to 22 in a match that could have a profound influence on cricket globally.

New Zealand are battle-hardened, thanks to their 1-0 series triumph over England. The second and final Test of the two-match series completed on Sunday at Edgbaston, where the Blackcaps registered a dominant eight-wicket win after a draw at Lord’s.

On the other hand, Team India has not played any competitive game since the end of March and just took the field for an intra-squad practice match while undergoing quarantine.

WTC winning prize

  • Winners: USD 1.6 million
  • Runners-up: USD 800,000
  • Tie/Draw: USD 1.2 million each

Broadcast and Live Streaming details

  • India: Star Sports 1; Disney+Hotstar
  • Sri Lanka: Star Sports 1
  • Bangladesh: Gazi TV
  • Afghanistan: RTA Sport
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport
  • South Africa: SuperSport
  • England: SKY Sports
  • USA: Willow TV; Hotstar US
  • Canada: Willow TV; Hotstar Canada
  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • Caribbean: Flow Sports
  • UAE: Etisalat – CricLife; Switch TV
  • Rest of the World: ICC.tv

