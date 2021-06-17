WTC Final: Broadcast and live streaming details – Where to watch in India, USA, UK, Pakistan & other countries

India and New Zealand will take on each other in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 18 to 22 in a match that could have a profound influence on cricket globally.

New Zealand are battle-hardened, thanks to their 1-0 series triumph over England. The second and final Test of the two-match series completed on Sunday at Edgbaston, where the Blackcaps registered a dominant eight-wicket win after a draw at Lord’s.

On the other hand, Team India has not played any competitive game since the end of March and just took the field for an intra-squad practice match while undergoing quarantine.

WTC winning prize

Winners: USD 1.6 million

USD 1.6 million Runners-up: USD 800,000

USD 800,000 Tie/Draw: USD 1.2 million each

Broadcast and Live Streaming details