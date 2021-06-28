WTC final: Selectors picked Jasprit Bumrah due to his reputation instead of current form, reckons Saba Karim

Ever since Team India faced the heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, many experts of the game have been sharing their analysis on the Indian team’s combination, players’ performances and Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

The latest to follow the bandwagon is a former wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim. The veteran has dropped his views on Jasprit Bumrah’s presence in India’s playing XI of WTC final. Saba reckoned that Bumrah was only picked because of his reputation rather than his current form. Notably, the right-arm pacer went wicketless in both the innings against Black Caps in the conditions favourable to bowlers.

Saba was of the opinion that Bumrah did not play any red-ball fixture since he got injured in Australia. The 53-year-old asserted the Ahmedabad-born speedster was out of form as well as the required practice.

“I feel the selectors did not pay attention to the current form and went on with reputation to a certain extent. Jasprit Bumrah has not played red-ball cricket since he got injured in Australia,” Saba told India News.

“He has only played white-ball cricket and that too only the T20s. He did not play in the home series against England. I felt he was woefully out of form and along with that out of practice if we talk about red-ball cricket,” the Patna-born added.

Although, Saba was slightly wrong while claiming that Bumrah did not play any Test after the Australia series. The 27-year-old featured in the first Test against England in Chennai and picked up four wickets before taking a break for his marriage.

However, Saba mentioned that Bumrah was getting back in his groove in the second innings when he had a catch dropped off his bowling by Cheteshwar Pujara.

“To a certain extent, I felt he was getting back his rhythm in the second innings spell he bowled; he was also unlucky at times. But in the end, he couldn’t catch the length that is required in red-ball cricket, especially in conducive conditions, in the entire Test match. I feel this is a very big area of concern, and it is required to rectify this in the upcoming series,” Saba signed off.