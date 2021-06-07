Yuvraj Singh names the team which could have an advantage in the WTC final and why

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Yuvraj Singh stated which team could have the upper hand in the World Test Championship final.

  • Yuvraj also argued in favour of having the best of three Tests for the culmination of the grand event.

Yuvraj Singh names the team which could have an advantage in the WTC final and why
Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Yuvraj Singh ( Image Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Team India is currently in mandatory quarantine in England, after which they will square off with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton.

Amid the build-up to the grand event, experts are predicting their favourites for winning the inaugural title. While Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that India could be at an advantage if the Kiwis lose their Tests against England, former Australian pacer Brett Lee stated that New Zealand could be at an advantage.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too joined the bandwagon as he asserted that the Black Caps are playing the two-match red-ball series against hosts would give the Kane Williamson-led side an upper hand as they would be better prepared for the English conditions.

“There are 8-10 practice sessions (for Team India) but there’s no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge. I do believe India is very strong because lately, we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par,” Yuvraj told Sports Tak.

The 39-year-old also argued that instead of a one-off Test final, there should be a best of three matches in whites for the culmination of the two and a half year event.

“I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England,” Yuvraj concluded.

TAGS: , , , ,

CATEGORY: Yuvraj Singh

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
RITVAN PANDE
Ritvan is an avid cricket fan who loves watching and playing cricket. Cricket is not only his favourite sport but also his passion. You can write to him at ritvan.medad@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
Advertisement