Yuvraj Singh names the team which could have an advantage in the WTC final and why

Team India is currently in mandatory quarantine in England, after which they will square off with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Southampton.

Amid the build-up to the grand event, experts are predicting their favourites for winning the inaugural title. While Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that India could be at an advantage if the Kiwis lose their Tests against England, former Australian pacer Brett Lee stated that New Zealand could be at an advantage.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too joined the bandwagon as he asserted that the Black Caps are playing the two-match red-ball series against hosts would give the Kane Williamson-led side an upper hand as they would be better prepared for the English conditions.

“There are 8-10 practice sessions (for Team India) but there’s no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge. I do believe India is very strong because lately, we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par,” Yuvraj told Sports Tak.

The 39-year-old also argued that instead of a one-off Test final, there should be a best of three matches in whites for the culmination of the two and a half year event.

“I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand are already playing Test cricket in England,” Yuvraj concluded.