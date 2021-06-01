Yuvraj Singh wishes Dinesh Karthik on his 36th birthday with a hilarious piece of advice

  • Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 36th birthday with family on Tuesday.

  • Yuvraj Singh pulled Karthik's leg on social media while wishing him.

Dinesh Karthik and Yuvraj Singh ( Image Source: Twitter)
Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik hasn’t had a good show with the willow for some time now. The right-hander participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but failed to impress the critics, scoring just 123 runs from seven innings before the cash-rich league was stalled due to an increase in the COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

The international arena hasn’t been too kind to Karthik since he was last seen in Team India’s squad during the 50-over World Cup 2019.

The Chennai-born had to wait at the fringes of his nation’s side as MS Dhoni was the first choice keeper, and then Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant vied for the position.

Though Karthik didn’t have many chances to prove his worth, he showed his mettle whenever an opportunity arose.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is well remembered for his last ball six during the Nidahas T20 Tri-series against Bangladesh that helped India clinch the title.

Karthik hogged the limelight once again on Tuesday as he turned thirty-six. Wishes poured from fans around the world as he posted an image with his family celebrating the special day.

“Personally for me, there couldn’t have been a better day to celebrate this special day,” Karthik captioned his Twitter post.

However, it was his former Indian teammate Yuvraj Singh’s birthday post that panned all eyes. While wishing Karthik, Yuvraj also gave him a mirthful piece of advice.

“Happy birthday @DineshKarthik god bless buddy ! Be less hyper this year”, Yuvraj tweeted.

Meanwhile, Karthik would be looking to contend for his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad. The grand event would be played later this year, and Karthik will have to pull up his socks once the IPL 2021 re-commences in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

