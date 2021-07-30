After Yuzvendra Chahal, K Gowtham also test positive for Covid-19 in Sri Lanka

Team India players Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka. On Tuesday (July 27), Krunal Pandya had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and eight players who were in close contact with him got ruled out of the last two T20Is against the hosts.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India played the remaining games with a depleted squad and eventually lost the series 1-2.

According to reports, the pair of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were among Krunal’s eight immediate contacts, will not leave for India with others but stay back in Colombo and board the flight for London soon to join the Indian Test squad.

A BCCI official had earlier in the day said that the players have left from Colombo, but they are still waiting at the airport. The decision was made after the new COVID-19 cases came to light, and they are expected to leave for India later in the day.

“Yuzi and Gowtham have tested positive as the team was supposed to return by a charter flight to Bengaluru sans Krunal Pandya. But now as per rules, Gowtham and Yuzi will also have to be in seven-day isolation in Sri Lanka,” a source close to the development told PTI.

Meanwhile, Krunal has to spend at least a week more in the Colombo isolation facility and return home once he clears the mandatory tests. This process now applies to Chahal and Gowtham as well.