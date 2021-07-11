Bangladesh players give Mahmudullah a ‘Guard of Honour’ on his Test retirement

On Saturday, senior Bangladesh cricketer Mahmudullah surprised everyone when he announced his decision of retiring from Test cricket. He made the sudden announcement while the recently concluded one-off Test against Zimbabwe was going on at the Harare Sports.

The match against Zimbabwe was Mahmudullah’s 50th Test. He scored 2914 runs with five hundreds and 16 half-centuries. The 35-year-old picked up 43 wickets, with 8/110 being his best performance with the ball.

In the game, Mahmudullah smashed a scintillating unbeaten 150 runs to take Bangladesh’s first innings to 468. Meanwhile, before the final day’s play, the Bangladesh players gave Mahmudullah a ‘Guard of Honour’ for his accomplishments in the longest format.

Before the start of play the Bangladesh team gave a guard of honour to Mahmudullah on the last day of his 12-year 49-Test career. #ZimvBan pic.twitter.com/V1lFmVwR5Q — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) July 11, 2021

One last time in test! Mahmudullah Riyad got guard of honour from his teammates 👏 📷 Rabbitholebd pic.twitter.com/NnaD3ucIce — Shihab Ahsan Khan (@shihabahsankhan) July 11, 2021

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off Test

Bangladesh bundled out Zimbabwe for 256 on the final day of the one-off Test and won the contest by a huge margin of 220 runs. Brendan Taylor (92) and Donald Tiripano (52) were the top run-getters for the hosts in their second innings.

Mehidy Hasan and Taskin Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side. Both bagged a four-wicket haul to demolish the Zimbabwe batting unit. While Mehidy earned a 4-fer for 66 runs in 30.4 overs, Taskin grabbed 4 scalps for 82 runs in 24 overs.

Mahmudullah was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his incredible effort with the bat. At the presentation, Mahmudullah said that he tried to stick to his strengths and tried to be as simple as possible.

“Always like to be a team man and contribute for the team. Really happy to see the smiles on their faces. Liton batted well but missed out on his century. It was good to see him bat from the other end,” said Mahmudullah at the post-match presentation.

“Me and Taskin had a good partnership. He was a bit impatient at times, but we built a partnership, and in the end, it was a good total. If we play international cricket, there will be pressure. I tried to stick to my strengths; I tried to be as simple as I could,” he added.