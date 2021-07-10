Mahmudullah makes a shocking decision to retire from Test cricket

Bangladesh’s middle-order batsman Mahmudullah, who scored an unbeaten 150 in the ongoing one-off Test against Zimbabwe, has announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.

“Yes, Mahmudullah had informed that he does not want to prolong his Test career after this game. But he did not inform us anything officially and we have to see whether it’s an emotional outburst or not,” a top-ranked BCB official told Cricbuzz.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan asserted that it’s very strange if someone retires in the middle of a Test match, and termed the situation ‘unusual’.

“No one officially told me anything. But one called me and informed that he (Mahmudullah) doesn’t want to play Tests after the ongoing Test and he told that to everyone in the dressing room. But I found it very unusual. The game is not over yet,” Nazmul was quoted in a leading Bangladesh Daily Prothom Alo on Friday.

“We have written to all of them this time about the format they want to play in the future. It was taken four or five days before leaving for Zimbabwe. Riyad (Mahmudullah) had written that he wants to play in all three formats, if he gets chance and that’s why he was included to the Test team,” he said.

“I called him twice at my house and asked him and he confirmed to me that he wanted to play Tests. I asked him, will you bowl if necessary? He said he would do that too. He’s talking about retirement now, that’s why I’m absolutely surprised,” the BCB chief added.

“I think he may have said it emotionally. Otherwise, he is not supposed to say so in the middle of a Test match after writing to the board,” he said. “If he did it in the middle of the Test, it would put a very negative impact on the players and that is totally unacceptable. We have no problem if anyone doesn’t want to play, but it doesn’t make sense to create chaos by saying this in the middle of the series,” BCB president concluded.

Mahmudullah has also told his sports management company about his decision to bid farewell to Test cricket.

“Am I fit to play Test? I asked myself several times after getting out against Pakistan in such ugly manner. I wanted to find the answer while I wanted to give the answer as well. I found the answer in Harare. I know I am perfect for Test but I won’t play in this format anymore,” he was quoted as saying by Imago Sports Management, the company that has been managing him for a few years.