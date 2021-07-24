BCCI official reveals who will replace Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar for the England series

The Indian team is preparing hard for their upcoming red-ball fixtures against England. However, even before the start of the Test series, the visitors have trimmed down the squad from 24 to 21 because of players’ injuries. The injured cricketers are Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan, who have been ruled out of the England tour.

Gill was ruled out after the World Test Championship (WTC) final last month due to a stress injury to his shins. Similarly, Avesh and Washington sustained finger injuries during the warm-up game against County Select XI.

It has now been learned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is preparing to send the replacements as soon as possible. According to Cricbuzz, the replacements for the England tour have been picked from the Indian camp in Sri Lanka currently engaged in the limited-overs series.

As per the report, Team India’s latest batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav and explosive opener Prithvi Shaw are set to travel to the United Kingdom. There was also a request made for the other player, who could replace Avesh, but no information regarding such has been provided.

When it comes to the red-ball experience of both the players, Surya hasn’t yet played a Test match for India. However, he has appeared in 77 First-Class games, scoring 5326 runs, with 14 centuries and 26 fifties. On the other hand, Shaw has played five Tests, in which he has managed to score 339 runs with one hundred and two half-centuries.