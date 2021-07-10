Cricket fraternity in awe of Harleen Deol’s jaw-dropping catch to remove Amy Jones in 1st T20I vs England

There is no doubt that fielding standards have touched the sky in modern-day cricket, with players not showing any hesitation to throw their bodies to stop runs or take phenomenal catches. Over the years, one of the most breathtaking revolutions that have taken place in the fascinating game is the fielding effort seen on the boundary lines. Relay catches have become a common sight these days as players go for the full monty to grab the ball.

A similar instance was seen in the recently concluded first T20I of the three-match series between England Women and India Women. During the contest, Indian player Harleen Deol pulled off a stunner to get rid of English batter Amy Jones.

It all happened in the 19th over of England Women’s innings when Jones played a lofted drive over wide long-off. For a moment, it looked like the white leather would sail over the boundary line with ease, but Harleen had some other plans.

Harleen jumped perfectly to grab the ball, but the momentum pushed her towards the boundary line. However, before crossing over, she threw the ball into the air and then made a full-stretch dive to complete the sensational catch.

Shikha Pandey, who bowled the delivery, which resulted in a remarkable catch, shared a clip of her teammate’s incredible effort and said from now on, they shall call this type of catch as ‘Harleen catch.’

Not the result we wanted but we play for moments like these!!

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar reckoned that it was ‘catch of the year’ for him.

“That was a brilliant catch, @imharleenDeol. Definitely the catch of the year for me!,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Former England women cricketer Isa Guha also shared a clip of the video and praised Harleen for the tremendous fielding display.

Former Australian women cricketer Lisa Sthalekar also showered praise on Harleen for her sensational catch.

“OMG, @imharleenDeol, take a bow!! Calling it now the best, we will see this series!” tweeted Sthalekar.

Former England Men’s captain Nasser Hussain was in complete awe of Harleen’s brilliant fielding display. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Seriously, what a catch !!!! Brilliant from Deol”

Daren Sammy, who captained West Indies to their T20 World Cup victory in 2016, shared his reaction on social media. He tweeted: “@imharleenDeol simply amazing.”

Former India batsman VVS Laxman termed that as a classy catch. He said: “As good a catch one will ever see on a cricket field, from Harleen Deol. Absolutely top class.”

Legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh bowed down to Harleen for her outstanding effort on the field.

“Take a bow, Man bowing deeply @imharleenDeol that’s simply outstanding. Keep it up,” Harbhajan wrote on the micro-blogging website.