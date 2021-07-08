Cricket West Indies names a 15-man squad for upcoming ODI series against Australia

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming ODI series against Australia. Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase have been recalled after being deemed fully fit for the 50-overs format.

Other than these three players, the squad features most of the same faces who played against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The chairman of selectors Roger Harper talked about the Men in Maroon carrying forward the momentum following their series triumph against The Lions.

“This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad,” Harper was quoted as saying to a press release.

“Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully, will bring out the best in each player thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard. This CG Insurance ODI series against Australia is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process where every game and every point counts, so it is very important,” he added.

The ODI series between West Indies and Australia gets underway on Tuesday, July 20. The Kensington Oval in Barbados will be the venue for all three day-night games.

West Indies squad for Australia ODIs:

Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope (vc), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Anderson Philip, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.