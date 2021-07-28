Curtly Ambrose describes the similarities between Pakistan and West Indies cricket teams

West Indies cricket legend Curtly Ambrose has expressed his excitement for the upcoming series between the home team and Pakistan. Both sides will play four T20Is and two Test matches. The battle will begin with the T20I leg in Barbados on Wednesday (July 28).

Ahead of the T20I fixtures, Ambrose has drawn similarities between West Indies and Pakistan, stating both teams have the ability to either completely dominate on a given day or perform below average. He admitted that this very reason makes the series quite interesting.

“Pakistan and West Indies are similar. They could blow real hot and look like the best in the world, or they could be very cold and look like they don’t know what’s going on. There is hardly any middle ground. That is going to make the West Indies-Pakistan series very interesting. Who will blow hot for longer? “ said Ambrose on The Curtly Karishma Show.

Ambrose heaped praises on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, referring to him as a ‘wonderful cricketer’. When it comes to choosing who is the between West Indies and Pakistan in T20s, the former international went with his nation but mentioned the visiting side cant be taken for granted.

“Babar Azam is a wonderful cricketer. I am looking forward to seeing him. I haven’t seen him live. Pakistan are a team that cannot be taken for granted. For the T20s, I am going to give West Indies the edge, but they still have to play well to beat Pakistan. West Indies haven’t been playing all that well in Test cricket so let’s see how that goes,” the 57-year-old added.

The Antiguan further claimed that Windies have produced the greatest T20 players, and the current team consists of several superstars like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and DJ Bravo. Ambrose reckoned that West Indies would be one of the most challenging teams in the upcoming T20 World Cup if these players remain together in the side.

“We have produced some of the greatest T20 players ever. We have Chris Gayle, who recently crossed 14,000 T20 runs. We have Andre Russell, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard – just to name a few. The West Indies are really geared towards the T20 World Cup. As long as our players remain together, they are going to be a force to reckon with in the T20 World Cup,” explained Ambrose.