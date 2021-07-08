Dannielle Wyatt returns as England announces squad for the T20I series against India Women

On Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the England Women squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India Women. The T20I leg will begin from Friday (July 09) at County Ground in Northampton.

Dannielle Wyatt, who was left out for the one-off Test and the ODI series, has made a comeback to the English squad. Wyatt last featured in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand, where she played all six games. However, Wyatt only managed to score 18 runs in the three ODIs, whereas 45 runs in the three T20Is.

However, the good news for England is that Wyatt has been in a remarkable form in the domestic circuit. She managed to smash three successive half-centuries for the Vipers in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Wyatt also scored a 33-ball 45 in the Charlotte Edwards Cup game against Central Sparks.

Back with the group 👍 Excited to see @Danni_Wyatt back in action? pic.twitter.com/Kkb8poFFZ2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2021

Apart from Wyatt, Mady Villiers has also been included in the 14-member squad. Just like Wyatt, Villiers also last played the T20I series against New Zealand. She picked up four wickets in three matches at an average of 10.25.

However, Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill have been excluded from the T20I squad due to their domestic cricket duties.

“We’ve played some good cricket across both the Test and ODIs, and we’ve named a strong squad for the IT20 series. It’s 6-4 in the multi-format series, and we’re pushing hard to win. We probably weren’t quite at our best in the third ODI, so I’d like us to hit the ground running in the first IT20 and be ruthless,” said Head Coach Lisa Keightley.

England Women squad:

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn.