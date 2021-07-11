David Warner reacts after Suryakumar Yadav didn’t pick him in his all-time IPL XI

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman and Team India’s latest recruit Suryakumar Yadav, recently picked his all-time IPL XI. The Pune-lad surprised many fans as he left out quite a few familiar names in his team.

Surya didn’t go for second-most successful captain in terms of IPL titles, MS Dhoni. He also omitted Suresh Raina from his XI. Notably, Raina is the third-highest run-getter in the history of IPL.

Another surprising move made by Surya was that he didn’t pick Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star David Warner. The Aussie is one of the most consistent run-makers and successful openers in the lucrative league.

For the opening pair, Suryakumar went with Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

When the ‘pocket dynamite’ came to know about Suryakumar’s team, he left a hilarious reaction on social media. Warner took to Twitter and wrote: “Can’t believe he’s left me out (face with tears of joy emoji). “

Can’t believe he’s left me out 😂😂 https://t.co/6tTOFruMiR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 10, 2021

The supreme consistency of Warner can be understood with the fact that he has won the ‘Orange Cap’ thrice in the tournament – most by any batsman in the history of IPL. The 34-year-old accomplished the feat in 2015 (562 runs), 2017 (641 runs) and 2019 (692 runs).

Overall, Warner is the fifth-highest run-getter in the exciting league and first among overseas players. In 148 matches, the New South Wales cricketer has amassed 5447 runs at an average of 42.22 and a strike rate of 140.13.

Warner is the only player in the history of IPL to have scored 50 half-centuries. He has also smashed four hundreds, with 126 being his best score.

The southpaw has 201 sixes to his name, which is the fourth-highest among foreign players. When it comes to fours, Warner is at the top among overseas cricketers and second overall. He has so far smashed 525 fours in the lucrative league.