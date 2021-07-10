Suryakumar Yadav reveals his all-time IPL XI; no place for MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

The latest middle-order sensation in Indian cricket, Suryakumar Yadav, is currently in Sri Lanka with the Men in Blue preparing hard for the upcoming white-ball series. Surya made his international debut against England in march earlier this year and was picked in the ODI and T20I squad for the Lanka tour.

Surya has shown supreme consistency with the bat while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and on that ground, he was picked in the Indian team. Fans are expecting high from the Pune-lad to shine with the willow in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting July 18.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Surya picked his all-time IPL XI. However, he was given two conditions that he had to pick himself in the XI, and a maximum of four MI players could be selected in the XI.

Interestingly, Surya didn’t pick Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni in his eleven. He instead went with Rajasthan Royals (RR) attacking batter Jos Buttler as an opener and the wicket-keeper of his team. Surya named Rohit Sharma as the other opener. While Buttler has 1968 runs to his name in 65 matches, Rohit has amassed 5480 runs from 207 games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was picked for number three spot while Suryakumar named himself for the No. 4 position. Surya also named RCB stalwart AB de Villiers in his all-time XI. However, the MI batter didn’t include T20 specialist Suresh Raina, who is the third-highest run-getter in the IPL history.

For the remaining positions, Suryakumar picked a total of three all-rounders, one specialist spinner and two fast-bowlers. Surya went with MI’s Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, and CSK superstar Ravindra Jadeja when it comes to all-rounders.

Similarly, Suryakumar named Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sensation Rashid Khan for the lone spinner spot. Among the pacers, the 30-year-old went with MI’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami of Punjab Kings.

Suryakumar Yadav’s all-time IPL XI:

Jos Buttler (wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.