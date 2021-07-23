Dhanashree Verma pens down a heartfelt birthday note for hubby Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his doctor-turned-dancer wife Dhanashree Verma are one of the most popular and cutest celebrity couples. Yuzvendra married Dhanashree in a private ceremony in Gurugram on December 22, 2020. The two have been setting major couple goals since then.

While Yuzi has been mesmerising the fans with his leg-spin, his wife Dhanashree is wooing everyone on social media with her killer dance moves.

Today, on Chahal’s 31st birthday, Dhanashree wrote a heartfelt note for her husband on Instagram.

“When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal.”

Along with a couple of red heart emojis, she further wrote: “You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level. What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable. You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you @yuzi_chahal23. Happy birthday.”

Dhanashree speaking on her relationship with the leg-spinner, recently revealed that she met Chahal through dancing.

“We met through dancing. Yuzi came up to me and said, ‘Hey I want to learn dancing’,” she said in one of her videos, which also had a small clip from their performance at the wedding.