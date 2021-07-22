Dwayne Bravo takes a dig at Stuart Broad for predicting Eoin Morgan to lift the T20 World Cup trophy

England’s limited-overs side recently produced yet another dominating performance in the One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series against Pakistan. First, the hosts crushed the visitors in the ODI leg 3-0, then they carried on the momentum and defeated Pakistan in the T20I series 2-1.

Reacting to the sensational display of cricket, England’s premier Test bowler Stuart Broad reckoned that the current Eoin Morgan-led side has all the potential to win the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Broad, who was a part of the Sky Sports commentary team for the three-match T20I leg, said all this after England trumped Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the series decider.

“I was just watching Morgs [Morgan] lift the trophy, and I think we will win the World Cup. We have got so many bases covered. It’s all looking pretty rosy,” said Broad.

The Nottinghamshire pacer further claimed that with the presence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the English side would become more lethal and dangerous for opponents. Notably, Stokes, who led England in the ODI series, was rested for the T20I fixtures. Similarly, Archer was not picked for the shortest format as he had recently returned to action with county side Sussex after elbow surgery.

“Stokes comes into this team, although I don’t know where he bats, and I think Archer will be an amazing addition. We didn’t take early wickets in the powerplay in the Pakistan series, so I would bowl Archer three overs in the powerplay as you’ve got Chris Jordan, who can bowl at the death,” added Broad.

Meanwhile, veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed his reaction to Broad’s comments. In fact, the Trinidadian took a jibe at Broad, stating that the Englishman has turned himself into a comedian now.

“Didn’t know Stuart Broad turn comedian now. All the best to all teams tho. Let’s wait and see,” Bravo replied to ESPNcricinfo‘s Instagram post.

Former India cricketer Murali Kartik also shared his views on Broad’s comment, saying England jinx their own team by claiming the trophy is coming home.

“I think England jinx their own team by saying it’s coming home for everything even when the Trophy is Millions of miles away,” wrote Kartik in the comment section.