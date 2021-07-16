ECB names the County Championship XI squad for warm-up game against India

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will play a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI ahead of their five-match Test series versus England.

The warm-up match will take place at the Riverside Ground in Durham’s Chester-le-Street from July 20-22. The Indian contingent, who was on a three-week break after the WTC final loss to New Zealand, have reached Durham to play their only practice match before the Test series starting from August 4.

“Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Emirates Riverside will host India against a County Championship XI as the tourists prepare for their test series against England later this summer,” Durham County Cricket Club said in a press release.

They also confirmed that the visitors would be using the Riverside Ground to prepare for the first Test against Joe Root & Co.

“The world number two test side will use Emirates Riverside as a home venue for their preparations this summer, and will get underway with a three-day game against a county select on Tuesday July 20,” the statement added.

The warm-up match will be played behind closed doors but can be viewed via Durham County Cricket Club’s YouTube channel from 11 am local time and 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been tested positive for Covid-19. He did not travel to Durham with the rest of the team members for the warm-up match. The southpaw will remain in self-isolation before regaining full fitness and join the squad later.

County Select XI squad:

Will Rhodes (Warwickshire – captain), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Tom Aspinwell (Lancashire), Ethan Bamber (Middlesex), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Zak Chappell (Nottinghamshire), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Craig Miles (Warwickshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), James Rew (Somerset), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).