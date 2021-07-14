England announces 16-member squad for Pakistan T20Is; Eoin Morgan returns to lead

Eoin Morgan is one of the nine members included in England’s T20I squad after completing the mandatory quarantine period following their ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Ben Stokes, who led the victorious English side in the recently-concluded ODI series against Pakistan, has been rested for the T20I leg.

The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid have also made their comeback.

Meanwhile, Dawid Malan, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson have retained their places for the three-match T20I series.

Paul Collingwood will replace Chris Silverwood as head coach. Silverwood has been given a much-needed break ahead of India Tests.

“We have selected a T20 squad that sees the return of many of our most experienced players after their period of isolation,” Silverwood said in a press release.

“Additionally, we have rewarded some of the players involved in the 50-over series win with selection which allows us to manage multi-format players as we prepare for the much-anticipated Test series against India,” he added.

The first game of the Vitality IT20 series will take place in Nottingham on July 16.

England squad for Pakistan T20Is:

Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.