England vs Pakistan 2021, 2nd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination & Match Prediction

The second T20I of the ongoing three-match series between England and Pakistan is set to take place at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Sunday (July 18).

This is a do-or-die match for the hosts as they lost the series opener in Nottingham. Eoin Morgan & Co. will make every possible effort to win the game in order to keep the series alive.

On the other hand, Pakistan will look to win the second T20I and grab the series, especially after producing a disappointing performance in the ODI leg.

Pitch report:

The surface at Headingley assist batters but compared to Trent Bridge, it isn’t that high scoring venue. Considering the weather of the past few days, bowlers are expected to get some help in the initial phase of the game.

Playing Combination:

England

Jos Buttler missed the series opener due to calf injury, but he is fit now as head coach Paul Collingwood has confirmed that Buttler will play the second fixture. This means either Dawid Malan or Jonny Bairstow will feature in the final XI.

There would be some changes in the bowling attack as well. Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan, who were rested for the opening game, may be playing the second match.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan/Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan

After registering their first win in the ongoing England tour, it’s highly unlikely that Babar Azam would make any changes in the winning combination.

PAK XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

Pakistan win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 45-55

England total: 160-170

Case 2:

England win the toss and bowl first

Powerplay score: 40-50

Pakistan total: 150-160

England to win the contest.