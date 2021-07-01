England vs Sri Lanka 2021, 2nd ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

On Thursday (July 01), England will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd One-Day International (ODI) of a three-match series at The Oval in London.

The Eoin Morgan-led side is already ahead by 1-0 after recording a five-wicket win in the series opener. England would be hoping for a win in the second ODI in order to seal the series.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka shall be looking forward to bounce back and overwhelm the hosts in the second match to keep the series alive.

Pitch report:

The surface at the Kia Oval is quite good for batting, and teams chasing the total tends to enjoy the success. In the last eight Day-Night fixtures at The Oval, seven have been won by the side batting second.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 76 | England Won: 37 | Sri Lanka Won: 36 | Tied: 1 | No result: 2

Playing Combination:

England:

Although England would not ideally look to change the winning combination and stick with the same playing XI for this match, but considering the upcoming fixtures against some top teams, Morgan and Co. might give rest to speedster Mark Wood. In place of Wood, the team management could rope in Tom Curran.

Dawid Malan has left the squad ahead of the first match citing personal reasons, and he is not expected to re-join the outfit, at least for the ongoing series. Liam Livingstone, who opened the innings with Jonny Bairstow in the first match, might get another game. However, if Jason Roy regains full fitness, then he would replace Livingstone.

ENG XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone/Jason Roy, Joe Root, Sam Billings (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood/Tom Curran.

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka’s options are limited as three players have been sent home for a breach of the COVID-19 protocols. The only change that looks possible considering the current squad is Isurua Udana, who could replace Ramesh Mendis.

SL XI: Kusal Perera(c/wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, and Praveen Jayawickrama, Ramesh Mendis/Isuru Udana.