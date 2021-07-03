England Women vs India Women 2021, 3rd ODI: Preview – Hosts aim clean sweep; visitors look for a maiden win

The New Road Stadium in Worcester is set to host the third and last ODI of the ongoing three-match series between England Women and India Women on Saturday (June 03).

The hosts have been dominant in the series with two back-to-back wins and are ahead with 2-0. English bowling attack and batting unit both have done remarkably well in the previous two matches. Hence, they would be looking to win another fixture to complete a clean sweep against the visitors.

On the other hand, the major disappointment for the Indian team has been their batting approach. Youngster Shafali Verma has indeed impressed, but the middle-order hasn’t been able to accelerate the run-rate. Mithali Raj and Co. would be aiming for their maiden win in the ongoing tour.

Pitch report:

The wicket at Worcester is a bit slow and tends to help the spinners. Teams chasing have been relatively successful as compare to batting first. The last match that took place at this venue was between Worcestershire and Leicestershire in the ongoing T20 Blast, where the home team managed to chase down the score.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 71 | England Women won: 39 | India Women won: 30 | Tied: 0 | No result: 2

Playing Combination:

England Women:

The Heather Knight-led side is already ahead with 2-0 in the series and would be looking to win another to register the clean sweep. In order to do so, it’s likely that they won’t make any changes in their winning combination.

ENGW XI: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women:

The main focus of India would be not to waste too many balls. They would want to work on this factor to claim their consolation victory in the series.

INDW XI: Mithali Raj (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.