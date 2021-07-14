England Women vs India Women 2021, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Match Prediction

The County Ground in Chelmsford is set to host the third and final T20I of the three-match series between England Women and India Women on Wednesday.

The series is currently poised at 1-1 with both teams winning one game each. While the hosts recorded a win in the opening game, the visitors bounced back in the second match to level the series.

England have already won the ODI series, and hence they would be aiming to clinch the T20I series as well. On the other hand, India would be hoping to end the English tour on high by registering a win in the T20I leg.

Pitch report:

The surface at Chelmsford is a good batting track, and it often produces high-scoring encounters. Teams chasing tends to find difficulties much more as compared to teams batting first. However, the last match played at this venue between Essex and Glamorgan was a low-scoring affair. Glamorgan were bundled out for 104, and the home team Essex chased down the target comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

Playing Combinations:

England Women

Despite losing the second game, it’s highly unlikely that Heather Knight would change the team combination.

ENGW XI: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone.

India Women

The spinners as well as batters did a good job in the previous encounter. It looks like India will field the same XI that played in the second T20I.

INDW XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

Match Prediction:

Case 1:

England wins the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 40-45

England total: 145-155

Case 2:

India win the toss and bats first

Powerplay score: 45-50

India total: 150-160

India to win the contest.