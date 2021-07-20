Fans slam Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane for their absence from the warm-up game vs County Select XI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane have opted out of the ongoing three-day first-class warm-up game against County Select XI at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street in Durham.

In the absence of Kohli, Indian opener Rohit Sharma is leading the side. Interestingly, pacer Avesh Khan is playing for the opposing team led by Will Rhodes.

As soon as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through their official Twitter handle, revealed the playing XI, which didn’t have Kohli and Rahane, the Indian fans trolled and slammed the duo for their absence.

The admirers were of the opinion that ahead of the five-match series against England, the practice game could prove a good opportunity for Indian batters to get used to of the conditions. Notably, captain Kohli has struggled to make big scores in the recent past.

Here is how fans reacted:

Quite surprising, Virat and Rahane aren’t playing in the Indians vs County XI game. Can understand why Shami and Ashwin aren’t but Virat and Rahane??? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 20, 2021

Atleast send Kohli for toss. He needs warm-up for that. https://t.co/9hu0FrurGV — Manya (@CSKian716) July 20, 2021

Kohli & Rahane gone England for holiday 😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/ldsX5QZQda — Dave (@CricketDave27) July 20, 2021

Captain, Vice captain dono nahi Khel rahe.

Kohli & Rahane taking practice match lightly???? — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) July 20, 2021

Rahane coming to India to bail out Raj Kundra? https://t.co/9QTheDmyHA — Varun (@wizardrincewind) July 20, 2021

Like Kohli and Rahane are all set to score 500 runs in the actual series 🤡🤡 https://t.co/gqwg0QreZL — Shayan (@shayan07_) July 20, 2021

Rahane himself probably won't score 300+ runs in the series but shamelessly missing practice match. — Mikhail (@MikSpamsL2) July 20, 2021

That's the problem with virat, he never respect A game. Ego issue. BCCI to take action — NPS (@ATULKUM42569084) July 20, 2021

However, after the outrage from fans, the Indian cricket board revealed the reason behind Kohli and Rahane’s non-appearance. In a statement, BCCI asserted that Kohli experienced some sort of stiffness in his back ahead of the game and was advised to take a rest.

On the other hand, Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring, and the medical team is monitoring him to make sure he gets fit for the opening Test against England.

“Captain Virat Kohli felt some stiffness in his back on late Monday evening, and he has been advised rest from the three-day first-class warm-up game by the BCCI Medical Team,” said BCCI in an official statement.

“Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham,” added BCCI.