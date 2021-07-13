From removal of ‘over’ to amended DRS: ECB lays out the full playing conditions of The Hundred

The much-anticipated inaugural season of the upcoming Hundred will begin from July 22, with Oval Invincibles taking on the challenge of Manchester Originals at the Kennington Oval in London. Ahead of the start of the newly formed 100-ball tournament, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced the playing conditions of the competition.
One of the major changes in the currently active rules is that the number of balls in an ‘over’ has been reduced from six to five for the Hundred. This means that the umpires will call ‘five” instead of ‘over’ whenever bowlers complete their set of deliveries.
Another new concept is related to the toss regulations, as captains will not require to perform the toss duties in the middle. The toss is likely to take place on the stage set aside for the DJs and other live entertainments.
In case of a rain-shortened contest, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used, but with an altered procedure to reflect balls faced rather than overs bowled.
When it comes to tied matches, one point will be awarded to each team in the group stage. However, for the knockout phase, the winner will be decided by a super over – or specifically for Hundred’ super five’. Further, the second ‘super five’ will take place if in case the first one gets tied.
Here are the playing conditions for the inaugural season of the Hundred:
- Two sets of five balls will be bowled from the same end by the same bowler. The umpire will show a white card at the end of the first set of five balls to confirm the fact to players, scorers, broadcasters, and crowds.
- The toss doesn’t need to place in the middle.
- It will be over for overs in the Hundred as the ECB has decided that there will be a shift from overs to balls as a measure for innings progression.
- The powerplay will comprise of first 25 balls where only two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.
In case of a tied match, one point will be allotted to each team during the league stage. However, if a game ends in a tie in a knockout game, a ‘Super 5’ will be played.
- DRS will also be employed for the first time in English domestic matches. The onus of calling the front foot no-ball will lie with the 3rd umpire.
- The fielding team will be allowed to take a two-minute strategic time-out after the completion of the powerplay of 25 balls.
- In case of caught dismissals, the new batsman will take the strike even if the two batters had crossed each other before the completion of the catch.
- If a team lags behind in over-rates, they will need to field one less fielder outside the 30-yard circle after the umpire incurs the penalty.
- An amended DLS method will be applied in rain-affected games.