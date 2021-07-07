From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Cricket fraternity mourns legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s demise

  • Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday.

  • Cricketers paid condolences to the iconic figure on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Kumar, Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)
Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, aged 98, passed away due to prolonged illness in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God, and to Him, we return,” Mr Kumar’s friend Faisal Farooqui wrote on the actor’s official Twitter handle.

For his contribution to Indian cinema, Mr Kumar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award – the country’s highest award in the artform. He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan – the second-highest civilian award of India.

After his sad demise, many distinguished names in the cricket fraternity paid their tributes to Mr Kumar.

Former India captain and a legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar, paid his heartfelt tributes to Mr Kumar’s family. He wrote: “Rest in Peace, Dilip Kumar ji! There will never be another like you. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled, and you’ll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family.”

Current Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote: “Today, an icon who was loved by generations passes away. Rest in peace, Dilip ji. My condolences to the family.”

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh paid his condolences, saying Mr Kumar’s contribution to cinema was unmatched and unprecedented.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Dilip Kumar ji. Another legend passes, marking the end of an era. His contribution to cinema is unmatched and unprecedented. My deepest condolences to the family,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan termed Mr Kumar as an inspiration for generations to come while paying tribute to the legendary actor.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dilip Sahab. A genius actor who made such a huge impact in Indian cinema. An inspiration for generations to come. Folded hands #DilipKumar,” Dhawan wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote: “End of an Era. My heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar Sahab’s family and admirers all over the world. Legends like him live on through their exemplary work.”

Here is how other cricketers reacted:

