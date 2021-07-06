WATCH: Suresh Raina takes Virat Kohli’s ‘Bat Balance Challenge’ to the next level

It’s a no brainer that whenever Indian captain Virat Kohli or his wife Anushka Sharma share something on their social media handles, it goes viral on the internet. Something similar happened recently when Anushka posted a video on her Instagram account where she was seen with her hubby, and the couple was balancing a bat on their fingers.

Anushka wrote that she enjoyed the #BatBallance challenge with Kohli and asked everyone to participate in the fun challenge. At the end of the video, Kohli can be heard asking his fans to accept the challenge and do the balancing act. “Now it’s your turn; you do it too,” said Kohli.

“I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli! You, too, show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge,” Anushka captioned the video.

Kohli’s interesting challenge was accepted by his former teammate and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina. The ‘Chinna Thala’ shared a video on his Instagram handle balancing a bat on his finger.

Raina captioned the video post writing, “Ekdum TakaTak challenge hai yeh @virat.kohli”.

Here is the video:

Raina will be seen in action in September when the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will resume in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The fourteenth season of the cash-rich league was halted mid-way after the breach of bio-bubble of various franchises, infecting some players and support staff of the teams.

When it comes to Kohli, the energetic skipper is in the United Kingdom (UK) for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The series against the Joe Root and Co. will start from the first week of August.